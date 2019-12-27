|
Roy W. Fronk, D.D.S. (Retired)
Two Rivers - Roy W. Fronk, D.D.S. (Retired), age 95, a lifelong Two Rivers resident, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Northland Lodge in Two Rivers.
He was born on July 25, 1924 in Two Rivers, son of the late Frank and Mamie (Kaufman) Fronk. On March 8, 1952 Roy married the former Martha Prince in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2018. He served in the United States Navy during World War II, spending most of that time in the Pacific. Roy attended University of Wisconsin, North Dakota University, and Marquette University, receiving his D.D.S. He proudly practiced dentistry in Two Rivers for his whole career while raising his family and being involved in the community. Roy built both Village Green West and East Apartments in Two Rivers as well as one in Florence, Wisconsin. He is a former school board president and former Lions Club president. He was a lifelong outdoorsman.
Survivors include five children: Greg (Dianna) Fronk, Two Rivers, Steve (Kay) Fronk, Milwaukee, Cindy Fronk (John Heise), Loveland, Co, Susan (Bill) Thiel, Oconomowoc, and Stuart (Vicki) Fronk, Pittsburgh, PA; ten grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Other relatives and friends also survive.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Military honors will be accorded by Two Rivers V.F.W. Post 1248 and American Legion Post 165. Roy will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy's name to Lester Memorial Library ofTwo Rivers for large print books and other assists for the visually impaired or to Ducks Unlimited for the preservation of wildlife.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caring staff of Northland Lodge and Southern Hospice who lovingly cared for him.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019