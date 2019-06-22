|
|
Rozanna Beth Stoehr
Sunnyvale, CA - Rozanna Beth Stoehr, 68, died May 14, 2019 at the Idylwood Care Center, Sunnyvale, CA, following a lengthy illness.
"Zanna" was born December 14, 1950, in Manitowoc, WI, the fourth of eight children born to the late Walter August and Ruth Barbara (Haws) Rosinsky. She grew up and attended schools in Manitowoc, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1969.
ln 1967, while still a sophomore in high school, she met her husband to be. Zanna and her cousin Julie Singer attended a dance where Julie introduced Zanna to Darrell Stoehr. It was the beginning of a romance that lasted her lifetime. They were married July 19, 1969 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. The following year, Darrell and Zanna welcomed their son Craig into their lives. Their second son, Darrick, was born seven years later.
In 1972, driven by an uncertain job market in Manitowoc, the family moved to California's San Francisco Bay area, settling in Sunnyvale. There, Darrell found a job well suited to his skills, a job he has held now for 47 years.
During their sons infancies and pre-high school years, Zanna was a homemaker by choice. She volunteered countless hours at her sons schools. Many weekends were spent at their soccer games, basketball games and track meets. Other weekends were spent with family activities such as water skiing, snow skiing and camping.
Throughout her life, Zanna was a voracious reader and collector of old books. It is no wonder then that when her sons were in high school she got a job at the Sunnyvale Public Library. Her paycheck helped with her sons college expenses. Zanna worked at the Library until illness forced her to quit.
Zanna's most important priority in life was to be there for her family. She was an unqualified success; their lives were and are richer because of her. Zanna had many other wonderful qualities. She was intelligent, reliable, straightforward and honest. With these qualities she made many life-long friendships. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Zanna is survived by Darrell, her husband of 49 years; their two sons and daughters-in-law: Craig (Lisa) Stoehr of Beaverton, OR and Darrick (Erica) Stoehr of Temecula, CA; and four grandchildren: Craig's and Lisa's children Kaitlyn and Madison and Darrick's and Erica's children Donovan and Aubrie. Survivors also include two brothers and two sisters-in-law: Ronald (Salty), Denton, TX; Russell, Livermore, CA; and Lindy, Manitowoc; nine nieces and nephews; and one grand-niece. Zanna was preceded in death by one sister and brother-in-law: Suzanne and Daniel Reuys and four brothers: Walter, Randall, Ricky, and Robert.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Stoehr and Rosinsky families thank the staff members at the Idylwood Care Center for the kindness and excellent care they provided for Rozanna.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 22, 2019