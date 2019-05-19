|
Ruby A. Neilsen
Manitowoc - Ruby A. Neilsen, age 91, died peacefully at her home on May 10, 2019, in Manitowoc. Ruby was born on April 17, 1928, in Amherst, a daughter of the late James Thomas and Catherine "Kitty" (Lynch) Cooney, second generation Irish Americans, at the home of her aunt, Nell (Lynch) Anderson. She grew up in Lanark, Portage County, Wisconsin, on the farm handed down from her grandparents, Michael and Mary Elizabeth Lynch. Ruby graduated from Waupaca High School with the Class of 1945. On December 2, 1951, she married Kenneth "Sarge" Neilsen at Fort Sheridan, Illinois. Ken preceded her in death in 2005. They were married for 54 years. Ruby was married to a career military man and viewed each relocation as an adventure and a new opportunity. When Ken retired from the United States Army, the family moved to Waupaca, Ken's home town. Ruby worked as a CNA at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, until her retirement. Ruby and Ken sold their home in Waupaca and moved to Appleton, where Ruby was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Parish and was very involved with the Crafty Ladies. Ruby moved to Manitowoc to live at The Gardens, Felician Village in August of 2015, residing in her apartment until the time of her death. Ruby was 100% Irish and was very proud of that. All four of her grandparents emigrated from Ireland to Portage County. Ruby's striking blue eyes and Irish Wit were forever loved.
Survivors include her son: Michael (Suzanne) Neilsen, Milwaukee; two daughters: Catherine "Kitty" (Mark) Check, Whitelaw and Mary (Richard) McNevin, Neenah; and her granddaughter: Nicole McNevin, Tokyo, Japan. She is further survived by a brother-in-law: Thomas (Pauline) Nielsen, Minn.; a sister-in-law: Patricia (Steven) Luft,
Arizona; two nephews: James (Deli) Davis, Calif. and Jack Dunn, Ill.; and a niece: Janet Popp, Wis.; along with numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her son: Patrick Neilsen; her brother: Bordan Cooney; her sisters: Mary June Cooney, Nellie Cooney, Madelyn Cooney, Maxine Carpenter, Jean Davis and Leone Cooney; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Severt and Nellie Nielsen; brothers-in-law: James Nielsen, Frederick Neilsen, Everett Nielsen, LaVerne Nielsen and Richard Nielsen; and sisters-in-law: Cora Santos, Nora Bucks, Lucille Plunkett and Wanda May.
A graveside committal service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in King. Ruby's wish is to be cremated and buried alongside her husband and son at the Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in King.
Ruby's family extends a special thank you to the staff at The Gardens, Felician Village, especially Roselle Holschbach, for the respect, love and kindness shown to Ruby over the past few years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 19, 2019