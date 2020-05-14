Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Funeral service
To be announced at a later date
Rupert A. Framness


1943 - 2020
Rupert A. Framness Obituary
Rupert A. Framness

Whitelaw - Rupert A. Framness, age 77, a Whitelaw resident, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County. He was born March 3, 1943 in Gillett, WI., son of the late Rupert A. and Ardis (Temple) Framness.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and public funeral arrangements will be announced by the Pfeffer Funeral Home at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 14 to May 17, 2020
