Rupert A. Framness
Whitelaw - Rupert A. Framness, age 77, a Whitelaw resident, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County. He was born March 3, 1943 in Gillett, WI., son of the late Rupert A. and Ardis (Temple) Framness.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and public funeral arrangements will be announced by the Pfeffer Funeral Home at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
