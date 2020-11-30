Russell A. Hansen
Manitowoc - Russell A. Hansen, age 80, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born December 22, 1939 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, son of the late Russell and Valasta (Cerny) Hansen. Russell attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1958. Following high school, he served in the United States Army Reserves. On October 10, 1959 Russell married Charlotte Sleger. He began employment with the United States Postal Service in 1963, starting as a mail carrier and retiring in 1994 as a Postmaster in Kewaunee, Wisconsin. While employed with the Postal Service, Russell also served as a union representative. In his younger years, he was an active member of Kenny's Club of Manitowoc. Russell also enjoyed fishing, camping, and playing cards. He was an avid gambler and enjoyed trips to numerous casinos.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years: Charlotte Hansen, Manitowoc; two children: Lloyd (Mary Jo) Hansen, Manitowoc, and Kim (Tony) Langley, Manitowoc; one granddaughter: Amanda Langley, attending the University of Minnesota; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Marilyn (Joe) Hynek, Mesa, Arizona, and Kathy (Tom) Dugan, Stanfield, Arizona; and two brothers-in-law: Emil (Sandy) Sleger, Manitowoc, and Wayne Sleger, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son: Dale Hansen; one brother-in-law: Leon (Arlene) Sleger; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Victor and Alice Sleger.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020. Russell will be laid to rest at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the Hansen family with funeral arrangements.