Russell B. Ruether
Manitowoc - Russell B. Ruether, age 88, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Saturday morning, December 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Russ was born on July 20, 1931 in Two Rivers, son of the late Walter and Anna (Raeck) Ruether. On June 29, 1955 he married the former Emily Foreyt at St. Mary Catholic Church in Reedsville. Russ was a truck driver who loved his job. He retired from R & J Trucking, but bought his own semi-truck and continued driving until he was 81 years old. Russ drove part time for various companies in the area including Dean Brennan Transport and Holschbach Excavating. Russ also took pride in his lawn and gardens at home. Above everything else though, he loved his family and always put them first. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Survivors include his loving wife: Emily Ruether; and their three children: Connie (David) Kocian, David (Rene) Ruether, Gregg (Lisa) Ruether, all of Manitowoc; six grandchildren: Kyle and Nicholas Wier, Kaitlyn (Chris) Strauss, Jacob, Jon Paul and Patrick Ruether; one step grandson: Kyle (Tara) Kocian; one great granddaughter: Adelyn Strauss; three step great grandchildren: Kylie, Kyra and Colt Kocian; one brother-in-law: Eugene Lemberger; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Paul and Dorothy Foreyt, Francis and Joyce Foreyt; and two sisters-in-law: Adeline Sauer and Marie Lasee. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by one son: Brian Ruether; one grandson: Cole Ruether; his parents: Walter and Anna Ruether; one sister: Carol Lemberger; his in-laws: Steve and Anna Foreyt; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Eleanore and George Jung, Helen and Vint Samz; three brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: James Sauer, LeRoy Lasee, Donald Radey and Pat Foreyt.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Ave.), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Bill Evans with entombment to follow at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019