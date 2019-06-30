Services
WIETING FUNERAL HOME-BRILLION
215 SOUTH MAIN St.
Brillion, WI 54110
(920) 756-2102
Russell Hillmann
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church
Potter, WI
Russell C. Hillmann


1941 - 2019
Russell C. Hillmann Obituary
Russell C. Hillmann

Reedsville - Russell C. Hillmann, age 78, of Reedsville, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born on the Hillmann Family Homestead on April 15, 1941, son of the late Carl and Mildred (Reschke) Hillmann. Russell graduated from Reedsville High School. On December 2, 1983, Russell married Ethel Schwalbe in Manitowoc. He farmed in the Town of Rockland, worked at the Kohler Co. for several years and retired from the Brillion Iron Works, working in the Finishing Dept. and Farm Equipment. Russell enjoyed hunting in the "swamp", traveling on bus trips, camping with family and friends, and was an avid Packer, Brewer, Badger and Bucks fan. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren. Russell was a dedicated member of Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church in Potter. Survivors include his wife, Ethel, his children, Lori (Jerry) Sorensen of Chippewa Falls, Shawn (Stephanie) Hillmann of Elm Grove, Brian (Carissa) Hillmann of Reedsville, Rachel Hillmann (Jerry Bodart) of Cato, 9 grandchildren, Ashley (Brett), Brenton, Elisabeth, Noah, Emberlyn, Breckyn, Allianna, Gavin and Brevan, a sister Kathy (Gary) Wallander of Whitelaw, 2 brothers, Jerome (Rosemary) Hillmann of Brillion, Bill (Nancy) Hillmann of Reedsville, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Everett Schwalbe, Glenn (Janet) Schwalbe, Carol (Tom) Melger, Karen (Don) Dekker, Edie (Steve) Kleppen, Dennis (Nancy) Schwalbe and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and 2 brothers-in-law, Phyllis (Jerry) Reichardt, Jerry Fischer, a sister-in-law Jean Schwalbe and an infant sister. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, at Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church in Potter. The Rev. Dr. Marc Axelrod will officiate. Visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 30, 2019
