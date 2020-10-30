Russell G. Brunner
Boca Raton - Russell G. Brunner, age 68, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born on September 28, 1952 in Manitowoc, son of the late Raymond and Emogene (Tuschel) Brunner. Russ graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1970, where he was an outstanding athlete in football, baseball and basketball. He married Michele Cappeluti on February 26, 1993 in Boca Raton, FL. Russ was employed by Manitowoc Engineering until relocating to Boca Raton, FL where he worked at Winn-Dixie, for 26 years. Then continued his employment at Publix for 10 years, retiring in December of 2019. Russ enjoyed spending time with his family up at the cottage on Bass Lake in Townsend, WI. He was an avid Packer, Brewer and Wisconsin Badger fan. He enjoyed Golfing, Fishing and days at the beach.
Russ is survived by his wife: Michele, Boca Raton, FL, two step children: Jason (Lina) Gascoyne, Boca Raton, FL, Tyler (Tara) Gascoyne, Boca Raton, FL, four step grandchildren: Elly, Emily, McKinley, Merritt; one sister and brother-in-law: Jan and Ron Dugan, Manitowoc, one nephew: Dean and Sue Dugan and their children, one niece: Lori and Al Norkosky and their children. Also surviving are many friends that will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held in Boca Raton, FL at a later date.
