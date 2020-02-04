|
|
Russell R. Nelson
Manitowoc - Russell R. Nelson, age 77, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away with family by his side on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Whitelaw.
Russell was born on January 10, 1943 in Manitowoc to the late Earl and Lydia (Baumann) Nelson. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1961. Russell had worked his entire career at Manitowoc Cranes from 1961 until his retirement in 1999. On Saturday, July 15, 1961, Russell married Darla S. Maloney at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball, doing his yardwork, and riding his motorcycle. Russell was known for having a great sense of humor and being a family man. He always found a way to spend time with his children and all of his family. Later in life, Russell was always there to take care of the love of his life, Darla. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather that will be missed.
Survivors include Russell's wife of 58 years, Darla; three children, Deb (John) Kaufmann, Mike (Rebecca) Nelson, and Scott Nelson; seven grandchildren, Chad, Melissa, Casey, Rubie, Anna, Sharon, and Ian; seven great grandchildren; five siblings, Darlene (Romy) Braun, Sharon (Gary) Stryhn, Randy (Karen) Nelson, Rick (Linda) Nelson, and Corie (Kris) LaRocque; uncle, Joe Baumann; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law to include: Gene Maloney, Larry (Mary) Maloney, and Linda Nelson; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lydia Nelson; brother, Robert Nelson; grandson, Alex Nelson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Claude and Freda Maloney; and sister-in-law, Jill Maloney.
Private family memorial services were held at Knollwood Mausoleum Chapel on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 with Pastor Jeremy Vance officiating. Cremation took place at Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of Russell's cremated remains at Knollwood Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Russell's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to their family and friends for all of the love and support they provided during this difficult time.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020