Ruth A. Rocheleau
Manitowoc - Ruth A. Rocheleau, age 79, of Manitowoc passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
Ruth was born July 17, 1940 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Irving and Violet (Iverson) Peterson. She was united in marriage to James J. Rocheleau on March 26, 1960 at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on June 17, 2000.
Survivors include her children: Teresa (David) Wilke, Ripon, WI, Catherine Rocheleau, Oshkosh, James Rocheleau (Linda), Ripon, Donna Rocheleau, Two Rivers; five grandchildren: Sean Wilke, Nichole Wilke, Tiffany (Keven) Peterson, Erica (Craig) Franz, and Joseph Smith; and thirteen great-grandchildren; four brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law: Louis (Barbara) Rocheleau, Two Rivers, Richard (Marie) Rocheleau, Two Rivers, William (Mary Lou) Rocheleau, FL, Fritz Rocheleau, Kaukauna, Hazel Kowalski, Two Rivers, Laurene Peterson, FL, Carol Peterson, MI, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers and one sister-in-law: Clarence (Maxine) Peterson, Gerald Peterson and Charles Peterson; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Leo (Helen) Rocheleau; two brothers-in-law: Leo Rocheleau, Robert Kowalski.
A Life Celebration will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Pastor Bo Perkins will officiate. There will be a luncheon to follow across from Pfeffer's at the All-Care Center. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019