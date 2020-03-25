Services
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Tadych
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. "Toots" Tadych


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth A. "Toots" Tadych Obituary
Ruth A. "Toots" Tadych

Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Ruth Amanda "Toots" Tadych, age 94, a longtime resident of Village Green East in Two Rivers, passed away Monday morning, March 23, 2020 at Hamilton Care Center, Two Rivers.

Ruth was born September 7, 1925 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late William and Esther (Drier) Schramm. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the Class of 1944. Ruth was united in marriage to Andrew A. Tadych on October 19, 1946 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on November 5, 1974.

Ruth, together with her husband Andy, were the owner/operators of Andy's Bar for a number of years. They had one son William "Tex" Tadych. She enjoyed playing dartball with the ladies from the bar and also bowled at Rudy's Lanes for many years. Ruth also worked at Hamiltons, Eggers and the Holiday Inn.

Survivors include one son and daugther-in-law: Bill "Tex" & Judy Tadych, Two Rivers; three grandsons: Chad Tadych; Ryan Tadych; Jamie (Karen) Tadych; a very special friend, Ryan's lady Kathy Allie Her; one great granddaughter: Haley Tadych; one great grandson: Bracken (Maggie) Tadych; one step great grandson: Kevin (Niki) Allie; our 5 generation meeting that didn't get to happen with Finnely Tadych (7 months old); two step great great granddaughters: Leighton & Landyn Allie; one brother: Mel Schramm; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Andrew Tadych, an infant brother Gladwyn Schramm, her brother Earl Schramm and two sisters-in-law La Verne and Bernice Schramm.

Private family funeral services will be held at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Stephen Kruschel with burial to take place at Forestview Cemetery, Two Rivers.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Tadych family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to Hamilton Home Care Center, Heartland Hospice and Dr. Gahl for the care they gave to Mom in the nursing home.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -