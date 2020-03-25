|
Ruth A. "Toots" Tadych
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Ruth Amanda "Toots" Tadych, age 94, a longtime resident of Village Green East in Two Rivers, passed away Monday morning, March 23, 2020 at Hamilton Care Center, Two Rivers.
Ruth was born September 7, 1925 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late William and Esther (Drier) Schramm. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the Class of 1944. Ruth was united in marriage to Andrew A. Tadych on October 19, 1946 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on November 5, 1974.
Ruth, together with her husband Andy, were the owner/operators of Andy's Bar for a number of years. They had one son William "Tex" Tadych. She enjoyed playing dartball with the ladies from the bar and also bowled at Rudy's Lanes for many years. Ruth also worked at Hamiltons, Eggers and the Holiday Inn.
Survivors include one son and daugther-in-law: Bill "Tex" & Judy Tadych, Two Rivers; three grandsons: Chad Tadych; Ryan Tadych; Jamie (Karen) Tadych; a very special friend, Ryan's lady Kathy Allie Her; one great granddaughter: Haley Tadych; one great grandson: Bracken (Maggie) Tadych; one step great grandson: Kevin (Niki) Allie; our 5 generation meeting that didn't get to happen with Finnely Tadych (7 months old); two step great great granddaughters: Leighton & Landyn Allie; one brother: Mel Schramm; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Andrew Tadych, an infant brother Gladwyn Schramm, her brother Earl Schramm and two sisters-in-law La Verne and Bernice Schramm.
Private family funeral services will be held at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Stephen Kruschel with burial to take place at Forestview Cemetery, Two Rivers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Tadych family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to Hamilton Home Care Center, Heartland Hospice and Dr. Gahl for the care they gave to Mom in the nursing home.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020