Ruth E. Krueger
Two Rivers - Ruth E. Krueger, age 77 of Two Rivers, died Tuesday afternoon, November 24, 2020 at River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Ruth was born in Sheboygan on December 9, 1942 to Carl A. and Erma E. (Fieck) Krizek. She attended the Twin Elder School in Two Creeks, St. John's Lutheran School in Two Rivers, and graduated from Mishicot High School in 1960. On December 9, 1961, she married Ervin Krueger, Jr. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Mishicot. He preceded her in death on January 3rd, 2013. Ruth worked for a number of years at Mirro Aluminum Co. in Two Rivers and later at Hamilton Mfg. Co. for over 35 years until retiring. She served as secretary of the Carpenters and Joiners of America Union, Local #1533 for many years, and also taught Sunday school at St. Peter's Lutheran Church & School. Ruth enjoyed traveling with her husband Ervin; loved shopping; and treasured the time spent with her granddaughters.
She is survived by one son & daughter-in-law, Bruce (Mary) Krueger of Two Rivers; two granddaughters, Amy Krueger (Erik) and Brianna Krueger (Mitch); and one great-granddaughter, Addylyn. She is further survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Elroy (Joan) Krueger, Donald (Pat) Krueger, Myron (Joyce) Krueger, Richard Denzel, and Candice Krueger; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Erma Krizek; her husband, Ervin; two sons: Brian and Keith Krueger; brother, Dale Krizek; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ervin and Ovela Krueger, Sr; brother-in-law, Albert Krueger; and two sisters-in-law: Louise Krueger and Madeline Denzel.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Mishicot. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Joel Stuebs, with burial to follow in Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Tuesday morning from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. Due to the current pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
A life celebration will also be held at a later date to be announced.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Krueger family with funeral arrangements.
Ruth's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center, St. Mary's Next Step Rehab staff; Dr. Jordan from Holy Family Memorial; Home Care caretaker, Vanessa Kastning, and IRIS Coordinator, Kaylin Urben for all the wonderful care and compassion given to our dear mother and grandmother. Special thanks also to mom's wonderful neighbors, Sandy Belongia and Debbie Baldwin for always watching over her.