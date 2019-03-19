|
Ruth M. Reitmeyer
Green Bay - Ruth M. Reitmeyer, 90, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her residence, Allouez Parkside Village 2, in Green Bay.
Ruth was born in Taus, WI on August 5, 1928, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Stasiek) Kopidlansky. She graduated from Valders High School in 1946, and married Carl Reitmeyer on July 26, 1947. He preceded her in death on December 9, 2016.
A life-long member of Holy Innocents/St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, Manitowoc, WI, she was also a member of the Women's Altar Society and the St. Clare Society. She also volunteered at church, working funeral luncheons. Ruth was a selfless wife and mother who did everything for Carl and her children. She was a talented seamstress who could make or repair anything. Her baking provided love to her family in the form of kolaches, dinner rolls, cakes and bars. She also was a wonderful cook, even though she underestimated her skill in that area. She loved to rummage and filled her closet and home with found treasures. She had a wicked sense of humor and loved to laugh, memories of which will sustain us all.
Ruth is survived by 3 daughters: Judy (Dan) Stralka, Mill Valley, CA; Mary (Glenn) Dickert, Hartford, WI; Patrice (Keith) Elsner, Green Bay, WI; and 3 sons: Michael (Sharon) Reitmeyer, Cochecton Center, NY; Mark (Ellie) Reitmeyer, Minneapolis, MN; and Christopher (Heather) Reitmeyer, Green Bay, WI as well as 4 grandchildren: Tiffany Dickert, Valrico, FL; Tracee (Mark) Dickert-Crawford, St. Petersburg, FL; Hans Reitmeyer, Milwaukee, WI and Joseph Reitmeyer, Green Bay, WI. Also survived by 2 sisters: Martha (Mert) Korinek, Manitowoc, WI and Helen Leiterman, Portage, WI, and 2 sisters-in-law: Leonetta (Mitch) Silver, Manitowoc, WI and Daisy Brennan, Manitowoc, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her parents, Joseph and Anna Kopidlansky, brothers: Dan (Caroline Hanna) Kopidlansky, Joseph (Mary) Kopidlansky, Louis (Hazel) Kopidlansky, Leonard (Monica) Kopidlansky; and sisters: Anne (Harry) Rieck and Mary (Clarence) Cohen.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jose Lopez. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral services a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
Heartfelt gratitude to the loving and compassionate caregivers at Allouez Parkside Village 2, Green Bay, WI, and at Heartland Hospice who made Ruth's last years comfortable and peaceful.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019