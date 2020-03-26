|
|
Ruth M. Sleger
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Ruth M. Sleger, age 89, of Two Rivers passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Home, Manitowoc.
Ruth was born February 13, 1931 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Theodore and Josephine (Walters) Wachowski. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Manitowoc with the Class of 1948. On May 16, 1953 she was united in marriage to Donald "Peppy" Sleger at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Manitowoc.
Ruth worked at Mirro for 24 years, retiring in 1992. She enjoyed knitting, reading and bingo. Ruth was the former Secretary and Treasurer for Western Fraternal Life Lodge #142 of Two Rivers and a current member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish.
Survivors include her husband: Donald "Peppy" Sleger, Two Rivers; her children: Laurie (Pat) Cisler; Linda (Joseph) Schepper; Lee (Sharon) Sleger; Larry (Kirsten) Sleger, all of Two Rivers; Lenny (Margie) Sleger, Appleton; Luanne (Ken) Koon, Waunakee; thirteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; one sister: Darlene Kalista, Manitowoc; one brother-in-law Gerald Biel, Two Rivers; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Martin & Clara Sleger; brothers, sisters and in-laws: Lester "Jimmy" Wachowski, Elaine & Albert "Butch" Schultz, Dolores & Orlis Larson, Helen & Elmer "Butch" Heinrichs, Jr., Eugene "Yatch" Kalista, Martin Sleger, Jr. and Delores Biel.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Sleger family with funeral arrangements.
A special thank you to the Shady Lane Rehabilitation Wing and the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the loving care shown to Ruth and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020