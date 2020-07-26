Ruth M. Sleger
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Ruth M. Sleger, age 89, of Two Rivers passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Home, Manitowoc.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial of Ruth's remains to take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers immediately following services.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The family would also request that all those visitors please help the family by wearing face coverings when visiting and staying for the service.
