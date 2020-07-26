1/
Ruth M. Sleger

Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Ruth M. Sleger, age 89, of Two Rivers passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Home, Manitowoc.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial of Ruth's remains to take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers immediately following services.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The family would also request that all those visitors please help the family by wearing face coverings when visiting and staying for the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
JUL
31
Memorial service
01:30 PM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
JUL
31
Burial
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
