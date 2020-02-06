|
Ruth M. Stephani
Manitowoc - Ruth M. Stephani, age 94, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Ruth was born on July 8, 1925 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late George and Alvina (Hynek) Wyszynski. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1944. On November 24, 1945 she married Albert Stephani at St. Paul Catholic Church of Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on November 10, 1993. Ruth was involved with Girl Scouts over the years and also volunteered at Peter's Pantry and Camp Sinawa. She was a member of the St. Theresa Society.
Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law: Sue Menges, Manitowoc, Mary & Jim Purcell, Dothan, AL, Jane & Dwayne Hanzel, Pembine; two sons and daughters-in-law: Paul & Cindy Rae Stephani, Valders, Jim & Cindy Stephani, Manitowoc; eight grandchildren: Chris (Shann) Stephani, Cory Stephani, Matt Menges, Mickey Menges, John Menges, Dan (Jenny) Stephani, Josh Stephani, Joy Purcell; three great grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law: Audrey Wyszynski. She was also preceded in death by one son-in-law: Jerry Menges; one sister and brother-in-law: Edna (Harold) Grall; and one brother: Bob Wyszynski.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Ave., Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Bill Evans with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. led by Deacon Alan Boeldt. The visitation will continue Tuesday morning at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ruth's name to a .
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Rivers Bend and Holy Family Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Ruth and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020