Ruth M. Wegner
Two Rivers, WI - Longtime Two Rivers resident Ruth Marie Wegner, age 86, is polka dancing with her husband, Norm, in heaven, where a nearby cribbage board awaits with friends and family ready to play.
Ruth died peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, after a 16-year struggle with Parkinson's. She was a loving wife, mom, grandmother and friend.
Ruth was born on March 19, 1933, in Two Rivers, a daughter of the late Melvin and Helen (Ruminski) Schroeder. She grew up along the East Twin River and often spent summers on her aunt's farm—rich experiences that became the subjects of many entertaining stories about her childhood. Ruth attended St. Luke's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1951.
She met her lifelong love, Norman Wegner, at a beach party, and they were married on October 3, 1953 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Two Rivers. Ruth and Norm remained devoted to each other for over 62 years of marriage, joyfully celebrating their 25th, 40th, 50th and 60th anniversaries with friends and family.
Along with being a homemaker and a mom to three children, Ruth was employed at Mirro Aluminum for many years. After her retirement, she enjoyed a part-time job at Hardees. She was a member of the Ladies of St. Peter the Fisherman and the Two Rivers Senior Center, and she volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul.
Ruth and Norm enjoyed camping and traveling during their life together, and their kids recall many great memories of family vacations and camping weekends. After retirement, Ruth and Norm celebrated with a driving adventure through Alaska. They enjoyed several other excursions as well, including visits to Hawaii and China.
Ruth enjoyed many hobbies over the years, from card games, crocheting, reading, and creating ornaments to mixology and computer programming. She loved to learn new things and remained on the lookout for a new challenge. And, of course, she was an avid Packer fan.
Ruth was blessed with many good friends and a loving family. She was a great mom who was always there for her kids, never judging or criticizing and always supportive. She had a kindness and patience that drew people into her orbit.
Ruth lived her life with strength, courage, humor, and acceptance. She faced her Parkinson's the same way, never giving up and keeping focus on the positives. She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.
Survivors include her three children: Kay Wegner and her husband, Gary Kvasnica of Arizona and Manitowish Waters; Tom and Jan Wegner of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and Todd and Kristin Wegner of Viet Nam; one grandson: Will Wegner; and four step-grandchildren: Joann Wiese, Angel Brandt, Antoinette Hernandez and David Bailey. She is further survived by a brother: Roger (Betty) Schroeder of Green Bay; two sisters: Kathleen Chaloupka of Denmark and Cheryl (Dave) Decker of Two Rivers; two sisters-in-law: Lois Schroeder and Arlene Schroeder, both of Two Rivers; a brother-in-law, Howard (Betty) Wegner of Kewaunee; friend of the family: Rosemary Wegner of Denmark; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Leo Schroeder and Robert Schroeder; and three siblings-in-law: Alan Chaloupka and Edward and Audrey Wegner.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd., Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Douglas LeCaptain, assisted by Deacon Tom Tomaszewski, with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Wegner family with funeral arrangements.
The Wegner family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful caregivers of both Scandinavian Court and Southern Care Hospice. Their compassionate care and kindness were a true blessing.
Ruth's Froedtert specialists, Dr. Karen Blindauer and Dr. Kevin Regner, along with her Bellin primary care, Dr. Brad Wozney, managed her very complicated disease as a true team, providing her with excellent and thoughtful care. The family is so very grateful.
And special thanks and hugs go to Ruth's guardian angels, Laurie Burns and Lynne Schilke, who watched over their aunt when Ruth's kids couldn't be there. We will never forget the kindness and love they so selflessly offered during Ruth's last hours.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019