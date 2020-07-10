Sally A. Tomchek
Two Rivers - Sally A. Tomchek, age 81, passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Hamilton Care Center, Two Rivers.
Sally was born September 26, 1938 in Two Rivers to Dean and Florence (Thiele) Barber. She attended Two Rivers Public Schools, graduating from Washington High School with the class of 1956. On September 21, 1957, she married Jack "Tiger" Tomchek in Waukegan, Illinois. The couple enjoyed 61 1/2 years of marriage, before Jack preceded her in death on March 23, 2019.
Sally worked as a travel consultant for twenty five years, spending most of her career with Brown Travel of Two Rivers, retiring in 2000. Sally loved to travel, having taken over 40 trips to Hawaii, the last as recent as November, 2019. She and Tiger made many great friends in Hawaii, including lifelong friends, Marcus and Kathy Aldridge of Kona, Hawaii. They also enjoyed vacationing with close friends in Lakewood, WI for over twenty years. Sally especially enjoyed miniature bowling for many years, as well as playing dartball, and loved to plan the "Girls' Getaway" each year. Sally also loved to gather with family and friends on her deck or in her basement, while enjoying her jukebox. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her three children: Tim "Tippy" Tomchek of Two Rivers, Torey (Marty) Corcoran of Madison, and Todd "Tippy Jr" and Rhonda Tomchek of Porterfield, WI; four grandchildren: Cortney Tomchek (fiance', Christian Juenger), Brynna Corcoran, Bailey Corcoran (Kasey), and TJ Tomchek; and 3 great-grandsons: Camryn and Keiton Tomchek, and Kyin Juenger. She is further survived by a sister & brother-in-law, Nancy (Orson) Willard of Oshkosh; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Tomchek of Two Rivers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Florence Barber; husband, Jack Tomchek; father & mother-in-law, Mike and Cornelia Tomchek; daughter-in-law, Barbara Duprey; brother-in-law, Bill "Skelly" Tomchek; and a sister & brother-in-law, Donna (Chuck) Kleveno.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 27th, 2020 at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Deacon Paul Gleichner will officiate at the service. Cremation has taken place.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Sunday, July 26th, from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday morning after 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
The Tomchek family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff of the Hamilton Care Center, for the wonderful care given to Sally while residing at the center.