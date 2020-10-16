Sally Thomsen
Mishicot - Sally Thomsen, born October 2, 1948 in Perth, Australia, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020.
Sally received her teaching certificate in Australia from Ballarat Teachers College in 1971. She went on to teach children in Arusha, Tanzania from 1974-1979 where she was known for leading yearly treks for local children to the top of Mount Meru. While there, Sally met her future husband. They moved to the US and married in Mauston, WI on April 12th, 1980. Sally helped establish her husband's veterinary practice in Tisch Mills. After starting their family, she returned to her passion for inspiring children by teaching elementary and middle school students in the Mishicot School District. Sally was involved with multiple parent and extra-curricular advocacy groups and volunteered her time with MAGIC, Gibson Guys 'n' Gals 4-H club, Camp Tapawingo and Tisch Mills youth sports. Sally made friends all over the country as she traveled showing her sheep and wool, gaining national recognition. She was never short of stories about the time and adventures she had in Africa with John including safaris and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. They traveled the world, spread generosity and instilled the values of equality, hard work, and adventure to their two daughters. Proud to be an Aussie, Sally held on to her citizenship and enjoyed speaking of her home country to all wondering of her accent.
Sally was deeply loved by her sister, Jane and late parents, Barbara and Geoffrey Hancock. Sally will be remembered for her kind and generous heart and her adventurous spirit. She will be missed.
Sally is survived by her husband, John; daughters: Rachel and Anna; and sister-in-law, Shirley Thomsen. She also leaves behind family in Melbourne, Australia; sister, Jane (Mike) Adam; niece, Michelle (Richard) Armour; nephew, Matt (Prue) Armour and great nieces: Charlize and Myah Armour.
There will be no services held locally. Burial of her cremated remains will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, WI at a later date.
The family would like to thank Azura Memory Care in Manitowoc for their dedication, loving care and friendship. Our appreciation is immeasurable.