Salomon V. King
Manitowoc - Salomon V. King, age 65, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, WI.
Salomon V. King was born on May 30, 1955 in Vietnam. He is the son of Tich Pham and Nguyen Thi Nguyen. Salomon grew up in a large family with twelve brothers and sisters. Salomon found his passion for music at a very young age after learning to play the classical guitar.
Salomon came to the United States as a refugee in 1975. He met his wife, Amelia King while traveling to Mexico. God blessed them with two girls and one boy: Tien, Thao, and Cung.
During his life, he had various types of jobs. However, his passion for music never faded. He enjoyed teaching music to his children and spreading his gift to others. He was very friendly, caring, talented, dedicated, and loving. He was a great son, husband, father, and friend. Salomon had many hobbies, such as playing ping pong, racquetball, pickleball, tennis, biking, and working out. He loved travelling, taking photos, enjoying food, meeting new people, and performing music.
Salomon is survived by his wife Amelia King; two children: Thao King and Cung King (along with Cung's partner, Taylor Noga); sisters, brothers, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter: Tien King; brothers, sisters, and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, 1114 South 21st Street, Manitowoc. Concelebrating the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain and Rev. Richard Klingeisen.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Due to the current health precautions, social distancing and face coverings are required.
