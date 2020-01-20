|
|
Samantha L. Kinjerski
Manitowoc - A piece of our heart is now in heaven with the passing of our loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, and special friend, Samantha "Sam" Kinjerski.
Sam passed away unexpectedly early Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the age of 32. She was born in Kewaunee on August 3, 1987 to Richard and Christine (Hoeft) Kinjerski. Sam was a 2006 graduate of Mishicot High School where she grew a special bond with many of her teachers and staff who would later, often ask family members "How is Sam doing these days?"
Sam was a huge animal lover who enjoyed going to the zoo, bird-watching, dog-sitting, and rides along the Lakefront. She loved babies and the time spent with her family and friends. She was employed for many years at Wal-Mart in Manitowoc; and her Beautiful, Infectious Smile which could Brighten everyone's day will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her parents, Richard and Christine Kinjerski of Mishicot; one brother, T.J. Kinjerski of Norman & his fiance, Sammi Jo; grandfather, Tom Hoeft of Luxemburg; and her special friend & fiance, Shane Strauss of Manitowoc. She is further survived by Shane's parents, Jack and Lynn Strauss of Manitowoc, and the entire Strauss family; aunts & uncles: Gloria (Greg) Habeck, Bill Kinjerski (special friend, Shirley), Dan (Pam) Kinjerski, Linda Kinjerski, Charlie Rohr, Gary (Lynn) Kinjerski, Roger (Dionne) Kinjerski, Ron (Joanne) Kinjerski, Wayne (Dawn) Kinjerski, Dean (Tina) Kinjerski, Sandy (Bill) Bosman, Pat (Sarah) Hoeft, Debbie (Kurt) Koerner; along with many cousins, friends, and loved ones.
Sam was preceded in death by her grandparents: Judy Hoeft; and Joe & Mabel Kinjerski; aunt, Jane Rohr; uncle, Louie Kinjerski; grandparents: Jerry & Jean Fameree; and special furry friend, her cat, "Rasha".
The family will greet friends and relatives at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State St. Mishicot, from 3:00 until 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 24th.
A funeral service, led by pastoral minister, Christal Wavrunek will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday to conclude the evening. Cremation has taken place.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Kinjerski family with funeral arrangements.
The Kinjerski family will be forever grateful for the wonderful medical staff of Children's Hospital of Wisconsin & Froedtert Memorial Hospital who performed successful brain surgery many years ago, but also gave Sam the courage to grow as an adult to speak and talk with many families and groups about Epilepsy Awareness.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020