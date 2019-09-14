|
|
Samuel A. Hess
Milwaukee, WI - Samuel A. Hess, age 30, a resident of Milwaukee, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Milwaukee.
Sam was born in Two Rivers on October 10, 1988 to James R. Hess and Susan P. (Gallenberger) Hess. He attended Two Rivers Public Schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc with the class of 2007. Sam then furthered his education at the UW-Manitowoc Center and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was currently assistant bar manager at The Jazz Estate in Milwaukee. Sam loved art, music and biking; and had plans to pursue music and art in the near future.
Survivors include his mother, Susan (Joel) Somerville of Manitowoc; his father, James (Julie) Hess of Two Rivers; one brother, Matthew Hess of Milwaukee; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Roland & Frances Hess and Al & Lorayne Gallenberger.
A memorial visitation to Celebrate the Life of Samuel A. Hess will be held at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St. Two Rivers, on Sunday September 15, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 14, 2019