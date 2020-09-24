Sandi L. Novak
Manitowoc - Sandi L. Novak, age 73, formerly of Mishicot, died Monday morning, September 21, 2020, at Rivers Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Sandi was born in Manitowoc on August 23, 1947 to Edwin and Beulah (Koch) Pinger. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On June 10, 1988, she married Joseph J. Novak in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2013. Over the years Sandi worked as a cook, waitress and bartender at various food establishments. In her younger days, she enjoyed bowling; she also enjoyed to cook and entertain family and friends with large dinners. Sandi faithfully attended Bible fellowship meetings with The Way International Ministry for her spiritual nurture and growth.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law: Joe and Jennifer Novak of Spring, Texas; three grandchildren: Julia, Jaxon and Jordyn; one sister and brother-in-law: Kathy and Dick (Teddy) Specht of Mishicot, and their children: Rob & Mandy; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
In accordance with Sandi's wishes, no funeral service will be held. Entombment of her cremated remains will take place in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois, next to her husband, Joseph.
Online condolences may be sent to her son, Joe Novak, at joenovak37@gmail.com or at www.dejamartin.com
.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the family with arrangements.
The Novak family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation for the care given to Sandi.