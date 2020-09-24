1/
Sandi L. Novak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandi L. Novak

Manitowoc - Sandi L. Novak, age 73, formerly of Mishicot, died Monday morning, September 21, 2020, at Rivers Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.

Sandi was born in Manitowoc on August 23, 1947 to Edwin and Beulah (Koch) Pinger. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On June 10, 1988, she married Joseph J. Novak in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2013. Over the years Sandi worked as a cook, waitress and bartender at various food establishments. In her younger days, she enjoyed bowling; she also enjoyed to cook and entertain family and friends with large dinners. Sandi faithfully attended Bible fellowship meetings with The Way International Ministry for her spiritual nurture and growth.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law: Joe and Jennifer Novak of Spring, Texas; three grandchildren: Julia, Jaxon and Jordyn; one sister and brother-in-law: Kathy and Dick (Teddy) Specht of Mishicot, and their children: Rob & Mandy; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

In accordance with Sandi's wishes, no funeral service will be held. Entombment of her cremated remains will take place in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois, next to her husband, Joseph.

Online condolences may be sent to her son, Joe Novak, at joenovak37@gmail.com or at www.dejamartin.com.

Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the family with arrangements.

The Novak family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation for the care given to Sandi.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
920-755-2212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lambert Eckert Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved