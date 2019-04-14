|
|
Sandra "Sandi" Ammerman
Two Rivers - Sandra "Sandi" Ammerman , age 65 of Two Rivers, died unexpectedly, on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Sandi was born on July 2, 1953, in Two Rivers, a daughter of the late Ernest and Meryle (Paplham) Staab. She attended St. Luke's Catholic Grade School, graduated from Roncalli High School with the Class of 1971 and earned her nursing degree in 1974 from St. Francis College of Nursing in Chicago. Sandi was a Registered Nurse in the maternity department at Two Rivers Community Hospital for many years and also worked at various area nursing homes until her retirement. Sandi was a loving nurse, mom, Nana, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, neighbor and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and had a special spot in her heart for animals. She loved to cook, and made sure no one that came to her house ever left hungry. She was always happiest when she was taking care of others.
Survivors include her son: Justin Ammerman of Two Rivers; her daughter and son-in-law: Lindsay (Neil) Plekan of Manitowoc; her grandchildren: Elliana Winkel, Zach Plekan, Abbigail Plekan and Meryla Plekan; her sister: Patti (John) Chaivre and her brother: Jim (Penny) Staab. Loving nieces and nephews: Christopher McGovern, Cheryl Staab (Terry), Marc (Amanda) McGovern, Skip Staab (Amanda), Stephanie (Billy) Rauens, and Dawn (Nick) Timm. Special aunts and uncle: Glenn and Gloria Paplham and Carol Paplham. She is further survived by the father of her children: Randall (Jean) Ammerman, along with other nieces, nephews, relatives ,and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, nephew: DJ Staab; sister-in-law: Barb Staab; uncle: Ken Paplham, and dog: Radar.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers. No service will be held at Sandi's request. A family gathering in her honor will be planned at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Good night, God bless you, I love you, sleep tight mom.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 14, 2019