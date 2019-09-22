|
|
Sandra Fayth Johnson
Manitowoc - Sandra Fayth Johnson, age 81, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 while surrounded by her family.
Sandy was born on April 4, 1938 in Manitowoc to the late Arnold and Elva (Gerlach) Mahnke. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1956. Sandy received her training to become a LPN at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. She then worked at Kenosha Memorial Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and St. Mary's Nursing Home until her retirement. On December 7, 1957, Sandy married James A. Johnson in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1996. Sandy enjoyed spending her time baking, doing puzzles, reading, knitting, and spending time with her family - especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Survivors include Sandy's three daughters, Debra Johnson, Manitowoc; Nichole (Chuck) Remiker and Tracy Johnson-Krause, all of Two Rivers; five grandchildren, Hunter Johnson, Corey Bowe Jr., Marshall Bowe, Chyanne Bowe, and Emma Fayth Remiker; four step grandchildren, Samantha Remiker, Dustin Remiker, Miranda Remiker, and Devin Remiker; sister-in-law, Charlotte Mahnke; her best friend of 63 years, Darlene Fischer; also other relatives and friends. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Elva Mahnke; two brothers, Richard Mahnke and Lee Mahnke; an infant twin sister who passed at birth; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Marilyn (Elmer) Hardrath, Shirley (Carroll) Martin, and Betty Valentine.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1712 Menasha Avenue, Manitowoc. Rev. Zachary DeArmond will officiate with entombment to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday at Redeemer Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Sandy's name.
Sandy's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center for all of the care they provided. Also, special thanks to all of Sandy's church family at Redeemer Lutheran Church for their spiritual support.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 22, 2019