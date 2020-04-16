|
|
Sanford E. "Sandy" Wolfmeyer
Mishicot, WI - Sanford E. Wolfmeyer, 91 years old, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 11, 2020, at Harbor View Assisted Living in Manitowoc, WI.
He was born in Manitowoc on July 13, 1928 to Sanford William Wolfmeyer and Dora Wilhelmina Krueger Wolfmeyer. In 1932 the family moved to Mishicot, WI where he attended Mishicot Public Schools and graduated high school with the class of 1946. After graduation, he spent two years in the United States Army (1946-1948). On June 17, 1950 he married Jean Talmadge, a resident of Two Rivers, WI. In 1952 he graduated from the Oshkosh Wisconsin State University, receiving a bachelor of science degree. Upon graduation, he was hired by the Mishicot School District to teach in the science department. To further his love of teaching, he took time off to study more and received his masters degree in 1961. He was certified to teach biology, chemistry, and physics and also created a research science class which gave students individual work relative to the careers they hoped to follow. He taught in Mishicot until his retirement.
Mr. Wolfmeyer was an active member of the Mishicot community. He produced plays for the school, coached golf, worked with the Mishicot Alumni Association, and was a life-long member of the Mishicot Lions Club. He was a partner with his wife at the Jean Wolfmeyer School of Dance where together they produced over sixty dance recitals with their young dance students, and forty-four Nutcracker ballets, as part of the holiday season.
Sandy is survived by his wife, Jean; one son, Wayne Wolfmeyer of Milwaukee; one grandson, Carson J. Wolfmeyer, and wife, Vicki; two great granddaughters: Scarlett Grace and Kristina (husband Stasia); and a great-great granddaughter, Harper Lou, born September 18, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Fritz Carl Wolfmeyer; his sister, Danalgene Janice Wolfmeyer-Campbell; his brother, Dr. Waldemar W. Wolfmeyer and his wife, Alice Louise Schramm.
Before his death, past and present dancers, parents and friends had an opportunity to send thanks, love and remembrances through our schools face book. Jean read to him the first fifty-one messages. Every person wrote something special, however, the basic thread throughout was that they wanted to let him know how much they appreciated all of the things he did for them. One message described him as "always being kind, patient and thoughtful". But then another described him as "an incredibly sweet, smart, and talented man". Many messages referred to his portrayal of the Grandfather in the "Nutcracker" ballet and the warm interaction between the whole cast. Still others remembered everyone stamping their feet, chanting "Sandy!" "Sandy!" at the end of the recitals for him to come out and take a bow (which he so richly deserved), and accept his "grand applause"!
Here's your final applause,
From your wife, Jean.
Our family would like to offer our sincere thanks to all who cared for Sandy. Everyone at the Aurora Clinic, Aurora Hospital, the Aurora at Home Hospice Team; and his home away from home - The staff at Harbor View Assisted Living and Felician Village; as well as the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot.
Sandy wished also to say good-bye to Best Friend, LaRue Campbell.
In respect of Sanford's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020