Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Sara J. Shedivy Obituary
Reedsville - Sara J. Shedivy, age 53, a resident of Reedsville, entered eternal life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the family residence.

Sara was born on November 3, 1966 in Swansea, Great Britain. She was the daughter of Jane Grossehbacher and the late Werner Grossenbacher. On March 11, 1995 she married Scott G. Shedivy in Shoto. Sara loved being on the beach, especially in Jamaica. She also enjoyed riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling, and cooking which she was awesome at.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years: Scott; her mother: Jane (Eelloy) Grossenbacher, Switzerland; one brother: Oliver (Hiekie) Grossenbacher, Switzerland; one sister: Claudia (Thomas) Beutler, Switzerland; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Glenn and Carol Shedivy, Shoto; brother-in-law: Robert Shedivy, Manitowoc; sister-in-law: Connie (Mike) Jaskowski, KY; four nephews: Darren, Aston, Gavin, and Lyndon; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Werner Grossenbacher.

A Life Celebration will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuenralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
