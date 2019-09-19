|
|
Sara L. Loritz
Two Rivers - Sara L. Loritz, age 57, a resident of Two Rivers, and formerly of Manitowoc, entered eternal life while surrounded by her three children on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Sara was born on October 27, 1961 in Manitowoc to the late Barry and Cynthia (Bursek) Zinkel. She was active in Lincoln High School's Royal Knights Drum Corps and graduated with the class of 1980. Sara had worked at International Paper, formerly Weyerhaeuser, for the past 35 years. She enjoyed planting flowers and maintaining her garden at the Mariner's Trail, camping, riding her bicycle, travelling, cross country skiing, and being with her family - especially during the holidays. Sara was a very strong, loving, and giving person that will be missed by many.
Survivors include Sara's three children, Ryan (Chelsea) Loritz, Denmark; Michael (Cassidy) Loritz, Manitowoc; and Rachel Loritz, Green Bay; two grandchildren, Nevaeh and Kinsley; also other relatives and friends. Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Barry and Cynthia Zinkel; two sisters, Susan Zinkel and Patricia Wilhelm; and aunt, June Bursek.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Rev. Daniel Sims will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The visitation will continue on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Sara's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Dr. Bylow and her team at Froedtert Hospital for all of the care and support they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 19, 2019