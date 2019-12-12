Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
1121 N. 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
1121 N. 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Manitowoc - Sarah Ann Buck, age 38, a Manitowoc resident, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.

Sarah was born February 4, 1981 in Two Rivers, WI, daughter of Jim and Kay (Leist) Meyer. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Roncalli High School with the class of 1999. She graduated from Marian College with a Bachelor's Degree and later graduated from Oshkosh Mercy Medical Center School of Radiological Technology. On May 26, 2006 she married John "BJ" Buck at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo Blvd. in Manitowoc. She began her career in Radiology at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Appleton and then worked for Aurora Hospital in Two Rivers. Sarah currently was employed with Humana Military Tricare. She volunteered for the YMCA swim team and enjoyed reading and traveling as a family. Above all, Sarah loved being with her children and was a wonderful wife and mother.

Survivors include her husband: John "BJ" Buck; her two children: Emily and Liam Buck; her parents: Jim and Kay Meyer; one brother: Michael Meyer; one sister: Jen (Luke) Hennessey, all of Manitowoc; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: John W. and Terry Buck, Orlando, FL; two brothers-in-law: Paul W. (Elizabeth) Buck, Colorado Springs, CO, Scott D. (Patti) Buck, Winter Haven, FL; one sister-in-law: Jamie Buck, Kuwait; nieces and nephews: Stella and Delaney Hennessey; Colby and Carly Buck, and Ryan Buck. Aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Al and Katherine Meyer, Evelyn Meyer; her maternal grandparents: Don and Geri Leist; as well as other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo (1121 N. 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jose Lopez with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday evening, December 16, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will conclude the visitation at 7:00 p.m. led by Deacon Mark Knipp. The visitation will continue on Tuesday morning, December 17, 2019 at church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Holy Family Memorial Emergency Room and ICU for their care and compassion shown to Sarah and her family.
