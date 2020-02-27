|
|
Savithri Giriyappa
Savithri Giriyappa, 80, passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2020 at Reading Hospital in Reading, PA with her loving family at her side. Includes her son Dr. Pradeep Giriyappa of Two Rivers, and her husband Javaraiah (Jerry) Giriyappa and her younger son Dr. Sudhir (Steve) Giriyappa of Rochester, NY. Also, by her side was her brother Nagendra Seenappa of Philadelphia, PA.
She was the third child of B. Seenappa and Vijaya Lakshmi, born in Chikmagular, India in 1939. She and her siblings (two older sisters and four younger brothers) had lessons in music and art and were devoted to their Hindu faith. During her high school years, she was part of a ceremony for then Russian Premier Nikita Khrushchev in her hometown because her father was president of Chikmagular City Council. Savi was chosen to bestow a garland on Krushchev in a proper welcoming ceremony for a dignitary during his tour of India sponsored by the first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (father of Indira Gandhi.)
Married in India, Savi immigrated to the United States in 1966 with her toddler son Pradeep to join her husband who was working in Jefferson City MO as a Civil Engineer for the State of Missouri. Following the birth of her second child Savi worked part-time as a keypunch operator for the state.
The family moved to their present home in Reading PA in 1975 where the children finished their high school education and her husband began his 40-year career as a structural engineer for Gilbert Associates Inc. which eventually became Parsons-Worley.
Savithri was a loving mother, grandmother and mother-in-law. Grandchildren include Deena Giriyappa, Manitowoc, and Deena's New York cousins Mathieu, Aiden, Hannah and Alexander Giriyappa. Her daughters-in-law include Annette Kaminsky of Two Rivers, WI and Rachael Giriyappa of Rochester, NY. She is also survived by a sister Vijaya in Sydney, Australia.
A beautiful Hindu ceremony was organized by her sister-in-law Harsha Seenappa of Philadelphia and daughter-in-law Annette with help from Jerry's two brothers Ramakrishna and wife Vijaya of St. Augustine, FL and Dr. J. Naryanaswamy (wife Usha) of Charlotte, North Carolina. The ceremony was presided over by a Hindu Priest and her eldest son Pradeep. Part of the ceremony included her cremation as per Hindu tradition.
Her ashes will be laid to rest in traditional Hindu Ceremony in India in April of this year.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020