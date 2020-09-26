Scott B. Timreck
Mishicot - Scott Brett Timreck, 60 years young, passed away unexpectedly with loving family members at his side, September 24, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center of Green Bay.
Scott was born in Racine, WI on April 11, 1960 to Barbara J. (Csida) Timreck and the late Robert A. Timreck. He graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers with the class of "78" then furthered his education at Lakeshore Technical College where he earned his journeyman printing degree. Scott was employed for many years at Sheboygan Paper Box Printers and most recently with Manitowoc Tool & Machine. He enjoyed going fishing with his two nephews; was an avid Packer fan; and will be remembered as quite the Pool Shark - who was always up for shooting a game of pool.
Scott is survived by his mother, Barbara Timreck of Mishicot; three sisters & brothers-in-law: Lucinda (Robert) Polzin, Debby (Brian) Hansen, all of Sheboygan, and Michelle (Barry) Thompson of Mishicot; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Timreck.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State Street, Mishicot. Cremation has taken place with burial to be held at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, Thursday evening from 4:00 until 5:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center of Green Bay for their compassion and wonderful care extended to Scott and his family during this trying time.
Special thanks also to Missy and Brian and all his friends at Wolfe's Den for being a friend to Scott.