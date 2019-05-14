Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Manitowoc - Sergio Alvarez, age 51, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

Sergio was born on November 29, 1967 in Manitowoc to Guadalupe (Gaona) Alvarez and the late Carlos Alvarez, Sr. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1986. Sergio had been employed at various places and was currently working at Natural Ovens Bakery. He was passionate about being outdoors and taking walks on the pier to the lighthouse, playing Frisbee golf, pool, basketball and softball. Sergio had an infectious big smile, was an animated story teller (if you had a few hours to spare), and was a great son. Above all, Sergio enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include Sergio's two children, Aaron Alvarez and Carter Trost, both of Manitowoc; grandson, Noah; mother, Guadalupe; four brothers, Carlos (Carol) Alvarez, Jr., Johnston, IA; Javier (R.J.) Alvarez, De Soto; Cesar Alvarez, Manitowoc; and Tony (Brenda) Alvarez, Brown Deer; two sisters, Maria (Rev. Robert) Dick, Whitefish Bay; and Veronica (Mark) Bonin, Sheboygan; the mother of his son, Candice Ackley, Manitowoc; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and had many friends.

Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Rev. Jose Lopez will officiate with cremation having taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Following the memorial service, a reception for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 14, 2019
