Sharon E. (Duerschmidt) Peterson, age 77, formerly of Two Rivers, currently of Land O'Lakes, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau.
Sharon was born on March 8, 1942, in Kewaunee, a daughter of the late Richard and Elsie (Blahnik) Plansky. She attended Kewaunee schools graduating from Kewaunee High School with the Class of 1960. On October 22, 1960 she married Kenneth Duerschmidt at St. Joseph's Church in Norman. He preceded her in death on June 18, 1998. She later married Richard Peterson. Sharon graduated from the LPN Program at LTC and was employed as a LPN at Hamilton Care Center, Shady Lane and Holy Family Hospital. Sharon enjoyed camping trips to Upper Michigan and vacations to the Smokey Mountains and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially time with her grandchildren and her dogs.
Survivors include her husband: Richard "Dick" Peterson; her children: Gail Powers, Milwaukee, Brian (Lorena) Duerschmidt, Two Rivers, Lynn (Bob) Buege, Vero Beach, Fl., Dale Duerschmidt and significant other, Kristine Haese, Two Rivers, Paula Hardy, Green Bay and Erik (Shannon) Duerschmidt, Hudson; her grandchildren: Andrew Powers, Nate (Micha) Powers, Tanya (Ricky) Spurlock, Lacey Duerschmidt (special friend, Jason Frahm), Brian Jr. (Amanda) Duerschmidt, Peter (Pang) Heili, Ashley Moen, Brandon (Whitney) Tegen, Skye Duerschmidt (significant other, Ron Anderson), Wynter Duerschmidt (significant other, Cierra Anderson), Laken Duerschmidt, Samantha Duerschmidt, Abigail Hardy, Charlie Hardy, Olivia Justinger, Kash Duerschmidt, Cruz Duerschmidt; and 11 great grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and her first husband, Ken, she was also preceded in death by her sister: Mary Kay Plansky; her second husband: Gene Krahn; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Adolph and Theresa Duerschmidt and a great grandson: Abraham Duerschmidt.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506, 18th St., Two Rivers. Deacon Paul Gleichner will officiate at the service with inurnment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 12 to July 13, 2019