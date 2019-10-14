|
|
Sharon K. Clark
Manitowoc - Sharon K. Clark, age 74, a resident of Manitowoc, peacefully entered eternal life on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Sharon was born on January 12, 1945 in Manitowoc to the late Daniel and Gladys (Hermann) Kaminski. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1963. On October 5, 1973, Sharon married Jim Clark at First Presbyterian Church in Manitowoc. She worked for over 20 years as a switchboard operator at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center from where she retired. Sharon enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the Board of Deacons.
Survivors include Sharon's husband of 46 years, Jim; three children, Jesse (Laura) Clark, Appleton; Amy Stock, Neenah; and Sara (David) Koehler, Green Bay; seven grandchildren, Marissa Clark, Zachary Clark, Ethan Stock, Emily Stock, Madeline Koehler, Ella Koehler and , Ashley (Andrew) Allard; three great grandchildren, Archer, Abram, and Alton Allard; two brothers, Wayne Kaminski and Ronal (Christine) Kaminski, all of Manitowoc; sister, Carol (Sherri) Kaminski, Eugene, OR; her favorite niece, Rhonda (Mark) Zahn; and favorite nephews, Timm (Allyn) Kaminski and Chris Kaminski. She is also survived by other beloved relatives, friends, and her dog, Minnie. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Alma Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 502 North 8th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Dr. Matthew Sauer will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will continue at First Presbyterian Church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Sharon's name.
Sharon's family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Manitowoc Health and Rehab, especially the workers on the Changing Season Unit for all of the care they provided to Sharon.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019