Sharon R. Schamburek
Manitowoc - Sharon R. Schamburek, age 80, of Manitowoc died Thursday afternoon, June 25, 2020 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center where she resided for the past six years.
The former Sharon Neuser was born on June 29, 1939 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Frank and Rosalie (Fierst) Neuser. She was a 1957 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. In August of 1957 she married Robert Bries and they later divorced. On October 17, 1997 she married Paul R. Schamburek at Waukegan, IL. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2007. Sharon enjoyed flower gardening and occasional trips to the casino.
Survivors include her four sons: Randy Bries, Whitelaw and his special friend: Tery Muth, Rick Bries, Manitowoc, Patrick (Sue) Bries, Whitelaw, Rob Bries, Crivitz; eight grandchildren: Courtney Bries, Lindsay Bries, Jamie Bries, Andrea Bries, Derrick (Lindsay) Bries, Danielle (Adam) Delsmann, Dan (Alicia) Dewayne, Robert C. Bries; seven great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Rosalie Neuser; her husbands: Robert Bries, Paul R. Schamburek; two grandchildren: Frank Bries, Kelly Bries; one brother and sister-in-law: Wayne and Virginia Neuser.
A Memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, Kellnersville. The Rev. Richard Klingeisen will officiate with entombment of her cremated remains at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc at a later date. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until the time of service at 5:00 PM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center for all of the loving care shown to our mother over the past six years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.