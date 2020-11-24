1/1
Sheila A. LesMonde
1948 - 2020
Sheila A. LesMonde

Maribel - Sheila A. LesMonde, age 72, a Maribel resident, passed away early Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Sheila was born on April 4, 1948, in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Alfred "Fritz" and Mary Beryl (Maloney) Spaeth. She grew up in Manitowoc and was a class of 1966 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Sheila then went on to get her license in cosmetology from the Cosmetology College in Green Bay. On June 18, 1966 she married the love of her life, Gerald James LesMonde in Manitowoc. For more than a half-century thereafter, Jerry and Sheila were inseparable. They embarked on many adventures together - moving to California; crossing the country on bicycles; starting their own business in Maribel; and raising a family. She was the office manager of their accounting firm for 45 years. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2018. Sheila's heart was broken when Jerry's next adventure began too soon and without her. But now, Sheila has rejoined her love so they may wander the next path together.

Survivors include her daughter: Dana, and not soon enough to be son-in-law: Pete Lynch; her seester and best friend: Sharon Stone (no, not the actress) and brother-in-law: Gary Stone; her brother: John Robert, and sister-in-law: Mary Ellen Spaeth; brother-in-law: David LesMonde; and sister-in-law: Mary Rodewald. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews whom she loved to bits. She was preceded in death by her brother: Robert Dale Spaeth.

The life and heart of every family gathering, Sheila's infectious laugh, bottomless compassion, and quick wit (she could rewrite song lyrics on the fly to be far less appropriate and much more funny) will be greatly missed and impossible to replace.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and virtual services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020. You may view the service live at 3:00 p.m. or after it is completed by visiting https://www.facebook.com/LakeshoreFamilyFH/.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com and cards may be mailed to the Pfeffer Funeral Home at 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc, WI. 54220.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
