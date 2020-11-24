Sheila A. LesMonde
Maribel - Sheila A. LesMonde, age 72, a Maribel resident, passed away early Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Sheila was born on April 4, 1948, in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Alfred "Fritz" and Mary Beryl (Maloney) Spaeth. She grew up in Manitowoc and was a class of 1966 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Sheila then went on to get her license in cosmetology from the Cosmetology College in Green Bay. On June 18, 1966 she married the love of her life, Gerald James LesMonde in Manitowoc. For more than a half-century thereafter, Jerry and Sheila were inseparable. They embarked on many adventures together - moving to California; crossing the country on bicycles; starting their own business in Maribel; and raising a family. She was the office manager of their accounting firm for 45 years. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2018. Sheila's heart was broken when Jerry's next adventure began too soon and without her. But now, Sheila has rejoined her love so they may wander the next path together.
Survivors include her daughter: Dana, and not soon enough to be son-in-law: Pete Lynch; her seester and best friend: Sharon Stone (no, not the actress) and brother-in-law: Gary Stone; her brother: John Robert, and sister-in-law: Mary Ellen Spaeth; brother-in-law: David LesMonde; and sister-in-law: Mary Rodewald. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews whom she loved to bits. She was preceded in death by her brother: Robert Dale Spaeth.
The life and heart of every family gathering, Sheila's infectious laugh, bottomless compassion, and quick wit (she could rewrite song lyrics on the fly to be far less appropriate and much more funny) will be greatly missed and impossible to replace.
