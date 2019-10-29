Services
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
Shelly Mae Loucks


1965 - 2019
Shelly Mae Loucks Obituary
Shelly Rae Loucks

Two Rivers - Shelly Rae Loucks, age 54, a Two Rivers resident, passed away at River's Bend Health and Rehab, surrounded by family after a short battle cancer.

Shelly was born May 16, 1965 in Marquette, Michigan to Evelyn (Blake) and the late Gerald Loucks. She was the only sister of 4 brothers. Shelly attended Washington High School and worked numerous jobs, including Mirro and Packerland Packing. She had two children. At 35 years old she suffered a brain aneurysm and could no longer work. Over the past few years she lived a quiet life in Florida and Arizona before moving back to Two Rivers two years ago. She met her fiancé Donny Claflin when she moved back. They enjoyed walking and fishing.

Survivors include her fiancé: Donny Claflin; parents: Donald and Evelyn Walske; two children: Shannon Corsi (Bill), Tyler Wolf (Taylor Barner); siblings: Scott (Rose) Loucks, Fred Loucks, Tim Loucks; two grandchildren: Tenley and Carter Corsi; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was also preceded in death by one brother: Daniel Loucks.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Klein and Stangel Funeral Home (1420 22nd Street), Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Dave Pleier.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com.

The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
