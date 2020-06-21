Sherman I. Throndson
Mishicot - Sherman I. "Sherm" Throndson, age 80, of rural Mishicot, passed away unexpectedly at home on June 18, 2020.
He was born in Manitowoc County (Town of Cato) on October 16, 1939 to Merlin and Sylvia (LaBine) Throndson. Most of his childhood years were spent on farms his folks had. Often times he would say he went to 8 different grade schools in Kewaunee and Manitowoc counties. At age 16 he joined the U.S. Army Reserves, and upon graduation from Mishicot High School in 1957, went active duty at age 17, receiving an honorable discharge in 1967. On February 14, 1970, he married Lois Buechner at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Mishicot.
Sherman was a carpenter by trade and worked with his dad and numerous contractors. He worked on Holy Family and Memorial Hospitals, Faith Lutheran Church in Valders, St. Norbert's Abbey, and Chilton High School. He also built houses, garages, barns, cabinets, and bars. He began a career with Bechtel Corporation at Point Beach Nuclear Plant in 1967 as a carpenter general foreman and was later promoted to assistant civil superintendent upon completion of this project. He then moved to South Haven, MI working on the Palisades Nuclear Plant from 1971 to 1973 where he was in charge of the cooling tower, pump house, and radwaste building construction. From 1973 to 1980, he held the job of lead civil superintendent on the site in Midland, MI, being responsible for the auxiliary building turbine and radwaste. From 1980 to 1984, he was in charge of coal handling, circulating water pipe installation and intake structure erection at the Belle River plant near Port Huron, MI. From 1984 to 1986 he worked on a sewage treatment plant in West Chicago, IL as a civil engineer. Taking an early retirement, the family moved back to Mishicot in 1986.
He enjoyed his carpentry and was always doodling or sketching his or someone else's plans for their next project. He was gifted with the ability to make something out of nothing. Sherm also enjoyed deer hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; daughters: Kim (Don) Haack of Mishicot, Vickie House (partner, Gregg Kutil) of Two Rivers, Peggy (Dave) Gauger of Manitowoc, Nancy (Gary) Sheltren of Bakersfield, CA; and son, Scott of Manitowoc; along with 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers: Jim Throndson of Clarkston, WA and Roger (Debbie) Throndson of Schaumburg, IL; a sister, Sandy (Terry) Sittman of Birdsboro, PA; nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Sherman was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Sylvia Throndson; and a son, Cory Throndson.
Visitation will be held at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State St. Mishicot, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. A short service will be held at 3:00 p.m., with burial to follow in the Mishicot Public Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be accorded by members of the Kempen-Staudinger-Terens VFW Post #7753 of Mishicot. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.