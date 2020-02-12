|
Shirley A. Vaughan
Manitowoc - Shirley Vaughan passed away in her home February 11, 2020, surrounded by her family at her side. She fought a long courageous battle with cancer. Shirley was finally able to go home peacefully. She is survived by her husband Charles Vaughan, sister Patricia Ellis, daughter Lynn Ostermann, daughter Lisa Rayford (Brian), sons Matt Vaughan (Jill) and Jeff Vaughan (Laure), also by her 5 grandchildren, Heidi Anderson (Zach), Matthew Rayford (Laura), Ashley Ostermann, Mitchell Rayford, and Molly Vaughan. She is preceded in death by her mother Ruth Smelcer, brothers Dick Capko, Ed Capko, and Jerry Capko.
Shirley graduated from Streator High School. She later graduated Fox Valley Tech as a CNA and with one semester as an operating tech. She worked at Clifton Gunderson as a data entry clerk, Mirro, product tester, and a receptionist for the Hmong Community Center. She loved nothing more in life than her family. She especially loved spending holiday time with her children and grandchildren.
Shirley often enjoyed crafts, walking, fishing, shopping, and playing games with friends and family. She had a strong will and an extreme love of life. Shirley enjoyed the simple things day to day. Everyone who met Shirley loved her right away. From her ability to smile and laugh to her kindness towards everyone, she was able to spread the enormous joy from her heart to the hearts of everyone she met.
She will be missed by her family and friends dearly. Her sweet and caring nature will carry on in the memories of loved ones. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Bill Evans. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. followed by the procession to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Grand for the mass at 11:30 a.m. After the funeral service a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation will follow at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with entombment of her cremains at Calvary Mausoleum in Manitowoc at a later date. Mourn not for the candle that flickered, but celebrate how brightly it burned. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020