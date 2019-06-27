|
|
Shirley M. Blahnik
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Shirley M. Blahnik, age 80, of Two Rivers passed away on Monday morning, June 24, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Patsy.
Shirley was born May 22, 1939 in Kewaunee, daughter of the late Wenzel "Jim" , Sr. and Ella (Delwiche) Hrabik. She was a graduate of Kewaunee High School with the class of 1957. On April 7, 1958 she was united in marriage to James "Beetle" Blahnik in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2016.
Shirley had worked for Mirro, Paragon, M&M Lunch (the dessert lady) and also owned and operated the Sugar Shack with her husband.
February 14th, often a joyous day filled with love, chocolates and flowers, gave a whole new meaning to Shirley and her family and friends. Her months of pain and questions were finally answered with the unsettling diagnosis of the word many of us fear- cancer. Where this disease would break many families down, Shirley took a different approach. Rather than let her terminal disease define the rest of her life, she used it as motivation to make the best of the time she had left. After all, "no one is promised tomorrow," as her daughter Patsy always said. Shirley moved in with her daughter's family, and along with their help and the countless friends and family that made frequent, even daily visits, everyone unified to make Shirley's final wishes come true. Each day brought new challenges, and although they were never easy, she approached each struggle with a positive outlook. Shirley had a beautiful way of finding laughter in the darkest times, and often was the one consoling others with her warm embrace during her final days. One of her favorite memories during this time was when she celebrated her 80th birthday just last month. She had been in the hospital for two weeks at this point, eager to return home to her family and puppy, Louie. Determined to make her last birthday on Earth special, Patsy and Shirley's siblings surprised her with a birthday party in the hospital gathering area where they shared their favorite memories of the woman that everyone loved and adored. The next day, Shirley returned back home with a feeling of peace where she strengthened her relationships with her family, friends, and God before finding eternal life and joining her husband, Beetle, in heaven. Shirley set the stage for a beautiful show of life when God decided to pull the final curtain as all those that knew her gave this special woman a standing ovation, for she lived a full and memorable life worth cheering for.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law: Janet & Tony Meissner, Dallas, GA; Patsy & Lance Walesh, Two Rivers; six grandchildren: Kristy (Jason) Hancock, GA; Sara Floyd (special friend Donnie Puhg), GA; Brooke (Bill) Stahl, Two Rivers; Morgan Walesh (J.C. Bouvet) Paris, France; Mackenzie Walesh (fiance Dextor Smith), Two Rivers; Lance Walesh, Jr., Two Rivers; five great grandchildren: Emily, Noah, Brady, Bria and Jayce; her siblings: Wenzel "Bucko" Hrabik, Jr., Kewaunee; Sandy (Karl) Swagel, Kewaunee; Judy Dolan, Two Rivers; Betty (James) Siebold, Denmark; Gerald (Marilyn) Hrabik, Kewaunee; Jane (Roger) Ihlenfeldt, Kewaunee; Joseph Hrabik (Sue Lindberg), DePere; John (Emily) Hrabik, West Kewaunee; William (Jill) Hrabik, Prospect, KY; one sister-in-law: Jean Blahnik, Two Rivers. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, in-laws Francis Blahnik, Earl & Hazel Mandel, Robert Blahnik and Jean Blashka.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Frank Birr with burial of Shirley's cremated remains to take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at noon.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
A very special thank you to Aurora Hospice for helping Shirley spend her final days with her daughter and family at home, Shirley's favorite place in the world. To the nurses, Wendy, Amber, and Jason, thank you for doing God's work here on Earth. To Father Tom Reynebeau, thank you for opening the heavenly doors that were closed for over 61 years. To Shirley's sister Judy, who we all know and love as Auntie Pete. You were our angel of mercy and your help will forever live in our hearts. To Mike Redeker, you were like a son to Shirley, and kept the memory of Beetle alive after he was gone. To the Besties, a group of forever friends, all the meals, love, support, and positive energy will live long in all of our hearts. To Lance Walesh, thank you for giving up your wife for four months so she could be the caregiver that Shirley wanted and needed. And finally, Patsy, for being Shirley's advocate, cheerleader, daughter, and friend. Shirley's final days were filled with love and comfort, none of which would have been possible without you. You are proof of angels living on Earth and you bless every single life you touch. Your family is grateful to have you and we love you so much.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 27, 2019