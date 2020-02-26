|
|
Shirley Mae (Gilmer) Link
Manitowoc - Shirley Mae (Gilmer) Link, 89, passed away February 20, 2020. She was born May 9, 1930, daughter of the late Floyd and Esther (Kraftcheck) Gilmer. Survivors include her children, Andrea (Stan) Zirbel, Barry (Mik) Link, and Cheryl (Tracy) Link, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one brother Curtis(Jackie) Gilmer, nieces & nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Loose.
Private family funeral service will be held at Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020