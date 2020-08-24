Sophie G. Peroutka
Manitowoc - Sophie G. Peroutka, age 99, a resident of Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, formerly of Francis Creek, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, August 23, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers with her family at her side.
Sophie was born in Two Rivers on May 8, 1921 to Leo and Martha (Brefczynski) Komorowski and has been a lifelong area resident. She married Edwin J. Peroutka on May 22, 1940 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Two Rivers. Edwin preceded her in death on March 15, 1985. Sophie worked at Mirro Aluminum Company for many years and also worked a few years as a baker at Pair-A-Tees Country Gardens in Reedsville. She enjoyed baking, embroidery, and working on the farm. Sophie treasured the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include one son & daughter-in-law, Joseph and Janet Peroutka of Francis Creek; one daughter & son-in-law, Marie and Robert Schultz of Manitowoc Rapids; ten grandchildren: Don Theroux, Rochelle Theroux, Chris Theroux (special friend, Randy), James Theroux, Scott Theroux, Todd Theroux, Mark (Joann) Peroutka, Susan (Craig) Van Ess, Doug (Kristen) Schultz, and Lori (Jessie) Matthias; along with nine great grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and another great-great grandchild expected any day. She is further survived by one sister, Eleanor Kozaczuk of Two Rivers; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; one daughter & son-in-law, Grace (Don) Theroux; one granddaughter, Michele Schultz; close friend, Edwin Krizizke; three brothers & sisters-in-law: Al and Ethel Komoroski, Leonard and Carol Komorowski, Arthur (Mert) Komoroski; and one sister & brother-in-law, Mary (Joseph) Kellner.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Francis Creek. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Jeffrey Briones, with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening (TONIGHT) and at the church Wednesday morning after 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Sophie Peroutka memorial fund.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Shady Lane Nursing Care Center for the very good care Sophie received while she was a resident. Special thanks also to the doctors and especially the nurses of Aurora Medical Center, and the caregivers of Aurora Hospice for their wonderful care and kindness extended.