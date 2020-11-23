Sister St. Agnes Stuttgen
Manitowoc - Sister St. Agnes Stuttgen, age 100, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, passed away Monday morning, November 23, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Lucille Stuttgen was born on December 25, 1919 in Suring, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Phillip and Agnes (Jacobs) Stuttgen. She entered the convent in 1937 and professed her vows in 1940. Sister St. Agnes earned a Bachelor of Arts from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
Sister St. Agnes served as a teacher in St. Mary, Rhinelander; St. Mary, Kaukauna; St.John, Antigo; Holy Rosary, New Holstein; St. Philip, Green Bay; St. Mary, Algoma; Sacred Heart,Oshkosh; St. Ann, St. Anna; St. Therese, Appleton; St. Anthony, Neopit; St. Mary, Bloomington; SSPeter and Paul, Kiel, all in Wisconsin; St. Francis Xavier, Petoskey and Menominee Catholic Central, Menominee, Michigan; St. Nicholas, Zanesville and St. Sylvester, Woodsfield, Ohio. In December 1985 Sister St. Agnes returned to Holy Family Convent where she performed various tasks. Since 2010 she had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, sister: Rita Stuttgen, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Phillip and Agnes (Jacobs) Stuttgen, brother: Frank (Eleanore) Stuttgen; sisters: Rosella (Leo) Wald, Mary (Gerald) Maier, Clara (Bill) Brzezinski and Jerome Stuttgen.
A Memorial Mass for Sister St. Agnes will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Road, Manitowoc, WI 54220.
