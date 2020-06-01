Stanley "Stash" J. Rogala
Manitowoc - Stanley "Stash" J. Rogala, age 91, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Harbor View Assisted Living in Manitowoc.
Stan was born on April 16, 1929 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Jacob and Frances Watzek Rogala. Stan attended Lincoln High School. In 1950 he entered the United States Army serving overseas in Korea. Stan was honorably discharged in 1952 and then returned to Manitowoc and became a truck driver for various local businesses retiring from Pozorski Hauling in 1992. On December 28, 1957 he married Angeline M. Voss at St. Peter and Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Cleveland. She preceded him in death on September 7, 2000. Stan was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Newtonburg where he served on the church council and school board.
He is survived by three sons, Todd (Susan) Rogala, Whitelaw, Scott (Jodi) Rogala, Manitowoc, and Ross (Jackie) Rogala, Manitowoc; six grandchildren, Hailey Rogala, Britta (Todd) Mitchler, Brandon Rogala, Tara (Michael) Bastian, Ashley Rogala, and Linsey (Noah) Zirbel; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Frances Rogala; his wife, Angeline "Mutti" Rogala; two brothers, Joseph and Dewey Rogala; four sisters, Eleanor Rogala, Antionette Kautzer, Jeanette Oswald, and Gertrude O'Leary.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 7531 English Lake Road, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Victor Headrick with burial to follow at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 3 p.m.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.