Stanley L. Conrad
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Stanley L. Conrad, age 78, a Manitowoc resident, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Stan was born August 31, 1940 in Sheboygan at St. Nicholas Hospital, son of the late William and Marcella (Ramminger) Conrad. In his early years, Stan helped run the family farm and worked as a butcher at a supermarket. He graduated from Kiel High School and the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology in 1967. Stan was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity.
Stan met his wife, Ann Lorenz, while attending college. They were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sheboygan Falls on August 14, 1965. After college graduation, Stan began teaching Biology at the Washington High School, Two Rivers in 1967. While teaching, he earned his Masters Degree in Biology from Michigan State University in 1972. Throughout most of his high school teaching career, "Stan the Man" coached boys baseball, girls volleyball and softball. He successfully lead some of these teams to state finals. Stan lead the Conservation Club and Baseball Club as well. He judged at county fairs for the 4 H entries, was a conservationist, traveled to multiple U.W. extensions throughout the state and provided & conducted many studies for the DNR. Some of the studies were on the gypsy moths in our area, levels of pollution in our creeks & rivers, Dutch Elm disease and multiple other studies of invasive plants, insects, ticks and Lyme's disease.
Stan retired a year early to take care of his wife who had MS (Multiple Sclerosis). Sadly, she passed four months later on October 16, 2005. He had a passion for the outdoors. Stan loved sharing the information and knowledge that he had gained with everyone that would listen. He was always there for his students whether they needed help or just wanted to talk. Stan loved sports, the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers and of course the Two Rivers Raiders.
Stan spent a small amount of time as a pitcher in the minor leagues and played softball for some of the local leagues. He loved the environment, nature, trees, plants, birds and insects. Stan loved gardening, teaching, coaching, traveling, forests, the beach, conservation, his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a role mode who influenced and touched the lives of many. Stan resided in California in 2006 and returned to Wisconsin in 2014 after developing Alzheimer's.
Stan is survived by his children: Christine Oelke (Scott Seefeldt), Catherine Conrad (Vic Fracaro), Stan (Shawn) Conrad, Jr.; his brother and sister-in-law Vernon & Janet (Sejba) Conrad; Randy Oelke, father of his grandchildren; grandchildren Ally Oelke (Jacob Siebold) and Jayden Oelke; Mary Sandoval, whom he was married to from 2006 - 2014; Mary's children Edgar & Mark; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ann and his father-in-law & mother-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Reynebeau with burial to take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Conrad family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend their Thanks to the staff of Aurora Hospital, Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center & Aurora at Home Hospice for all of their professionalism, care and kindness.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 20, 2019