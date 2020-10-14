Sister Stephen Marie Luebbert
Manitowoc - Sister Stephen Marie Luebbert, age 85, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
She was born on November 11, 1934 in West Point, Nebraska, daughter of the late Stephen and Marie (Kriekemeier) Luebbert. The former Kathryn Luebbert entered the convent in 1953 and professed her vows in 1955. Sister Stephen Marie earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin and a Master in Education Degree from Marygrove College, Detroit, Michigan.
Sister Stephen Marie ministered as a teacher at St. Joseph, Green Bay; St. Mary, Algoma; St. John, Antigo; and St. Joseph, Rice Lake, all in Wisconsin. She was principal and teacher at St. Andrew, Manitowoc. Sister Stephen Marie also ministered in Pastoral Care at Good Samaritan Medical Center, Zanesville, Ohio and Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and St. Rita Health Center, both in Manitowoc, and was Administrator of St. Joseph Retirement Community, West Point, Nebraska. She served as Mission Effectiveness Coordinator at HFMMC. Sister Stephen Marie also provided various ministries for the Sisters of her Religious Community while serving as a Regional Director and as Coordinator of the Community's House of Prayer. Since December 2014 she had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; sisters and brother-in-law: Mary Ann Kampschneider, Arlene (John) Fischer, and Joan Schutze; sister-in-law: Joan Luebbert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Stephen and Marie (Kriekemeier) Luebbert; brothers and sister-in-law: Frank (Barbara) Luebbert, and Art Luebbert; one sister: Sister Veronica Luebbert, O.S.C.; and brothers-in-law: Alvin Kampschneider and Leroy Schuetze.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220
A Memorial Mass for Sister Stephen Marie will take place at Holy Family Convent on a later date.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.