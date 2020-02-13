|
Stephen Veselak
Antigo - Dr. Stephen Veselak, D.C., of Antigo, died Tues, Feb 11, 2020, at the age of 61. He was born on June 10, 1958, in Milwaukee, a son of Phyllis Veselak of Wausau and the late Kenneth Veselak.
Steve graduated from Elcho Public School in 1976. He attended Marian University College of Nursing graduating in 1979. He later graduated from Palmer College Chiropractic-West Sunnyvale, Iowa in 1996.
Dr. Veselak was an independent chiropractor and later worked for Allied Health of Wisconsin in Antigo.
Steve enjoyed riding his specialty bicycles for miles and miles. He was an excellent down-hill and cross country skier. He also enjoyed playing tennis and other sports. One of his great passions was singing in church on Sundays.
In addition to his mother, survivors include children, Ash Veselak of Longview, Wash., Austin Veselak of Manitowoc and Ali (Josh) Veselak-Arcuri of Clare, Mich.; grandchildren, Alana, Hunter, Harlee, Maverick and Atticus; a brother, David (Cindi) Veselak of Wausau; mother-in-law, Elaine Monnot of Pickerel; nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Christopher; loving companion, Rita Veselak; and father-in-law, Gary Monnot.
A memorial service will be held on Sat, Feb 15 at 2 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo. Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Elcho at a later date.
Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020