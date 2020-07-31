Steve Johnson
Manitowoc - Steve Johnson, age 57, of Manitowoc, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Steve was born on January 31, 1963 in Two Rivers, son of Laverne (Urban) Johnson and the late Wayne Johnson. He attended Local area schools and graduated with the class of 1981 from Washington High School, Two Rivers. Steve worked at Walmart in Manitowoc. He enjoyed his dogs Snoopy, Linda and Fluffy.
Survivors include his mother: Laverne Johnson, Manitowoc; cousins: Debbie (Ron) Hornburg, Manitowoc, Jake & Tammy Skarvan, Manitowoc, Rick Skarvan and his special friend: Helen, Manitowoc; one very special friend: David, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Johnson and one brother, Scott Johnson.
Cremation has taken place. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com