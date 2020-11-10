Steven J. Grapentine
Manitowoc - Steven J. Grapentine, 66, of Manitowoc, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center with his loving wife and daughters by his side after a brief illness.
Steve was born on April 6, 1954 in Manitowoc, son of the late Walter and Sadie (Ploeckelman) Grapentine. He was a 1972 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Following his graduation from high school, he began his 35-year career at Eck Foundry. On October 26, 1974, Steve married his high school sweetheart Linda H. Markowski at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. The couple recently celebrated their 46-wedding anniversary. Steve enjoyed fishing, skilled woodworking, playing cards, puzzles and waiting for the WOMT cash call.
Survivors include his wife: Linda Grapentine; his two daughters and sons-in-law: Jodi (Jon) Vogt, Jessica (Jerry) Labinski; two grandsons: Alec and Evan Vogt; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Walter (Lou Anne) Grapentine Jr., Robert (Sharon) Grapentine, Craig (Rita) Grapentine; one sister-in-law: Sandra (Vince) Miller; his favorite dogs: Pennie, Henry and Louie; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Sadie Grapentine Sr., father-in-law and mother-in-law: Tony and Pearl Markowski, and recently his dog: Lucy.
According to Steve's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services, cremation has taken place at the Jens Crematory. The Jens Family Funeral Home and Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the Grapentine family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Steve's family would like to offer a special thank you to the entire staff of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care shown to Steve and his family.
As Steve would say: "Take it Easy"