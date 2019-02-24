|
Steven Joseph Scheidt
Cleveland - Steven Joseph Scheidt, age 64, a resident of Cleveland, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his residence.
Steve was born on October 16, 1954 in Sheboygan to Delores (Klemme) Scheidt and the late Eugene Scheidt. On October 7, 1977, Steve married Peggy Scharinger in Sheboygan. He had worked at Jos Schmitt & Sons Construction for many years until his retirement in 2010. Steve enjoyed shooting trap, being outdoors hunting and fishing, going on vacations, gambling, and above all, spending time with his family.
Steve is survived his wife of 41 years, Peggy; daughter, Stacey Gretz; son, Jason (Holly) Scheidt; four grandchildren, Ethan Gretz, Taylor, Alli and Wyatt Scheidt; mother, Delores Scheidt; brother, Sherman (Melissa) Scheidt; three sisters, Sandy (Menhard Jr.) Sonnemann, Cynthia (Dave) Macco, and Sharon Hochkammer and her special friend, Denny Prahl; four brothers-in-law, Robert (Joan) Scharinger, David (Roberta) Scharinger, Terry (Belinda) Scharinger, and Dennis (Lynn) Scharinger; three sisters-in-law, Nancy (Ronald) Boeldt, Patty (David) Hein, and JoAnn (Dennis) Stuckmann; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Eugene; sister, Charlene Opitz; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Clarice Scharinger.
Private family memorial services were held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 with Deacon Alan Boeldt officiating. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Steve's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice, and especially Jason, for all of the care they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 24, 2019